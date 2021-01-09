Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.25 ($70.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

