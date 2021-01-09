AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

