Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.70. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

