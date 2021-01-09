Anthony Meeker Sells 312 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $21,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BBSI opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,551,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.