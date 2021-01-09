Anton Tagliaferro Acquires 30,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 70,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,310.00 ($46,650.00).

On Monday, December 14th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($32,964.29).

On Monday, November 9th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 33,025 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,359.23 ($20,970.88).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 90,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$77,850.00 ($55,607.14).

On Wednesday, October 28th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 80,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.78.

About QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

