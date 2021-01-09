Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

