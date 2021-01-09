Apollon Limassol Hits 1-Day Volume of $746,421.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $746,421.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for about $6.40 or 0.00015728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.