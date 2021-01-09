Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.