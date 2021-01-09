Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.46.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

