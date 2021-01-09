Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $31.20. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 3,653 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £60.19 million and a P/E ratio of 40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

