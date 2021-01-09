APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Hits $43,590.73

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 153.3% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $43,590.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00249297 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,405,927 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

