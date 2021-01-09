Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

APRE stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

