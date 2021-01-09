AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.50.

AptarGroup stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

