Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on APVO. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

APVO opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.