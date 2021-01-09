Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.