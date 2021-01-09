AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 19.3%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares shot up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.02. 5,305,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,845,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

