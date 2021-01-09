Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 4,924,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,700,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $392,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

