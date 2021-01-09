Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.64. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market cap of C$817.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.13.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

