Argus Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $450.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price raised by Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.55.

HUM traded down $10.92 on Wednesday, reaching $436.77. The stock had a trading volume of 962,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,972. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.96. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

