Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $295.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.00 and last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,007 shares of company stock worth $86,947,130. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

