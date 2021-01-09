Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

AT1 traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.85 ($6.88). 2,832,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

