Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.47. Approximately 989,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,285,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,304,658. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

