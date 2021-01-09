Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares rose 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 7,684,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,322,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

