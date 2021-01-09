Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.35. Asure Software shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 137,687 shares changing hands.

ASUR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the third quarter worth $132,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

