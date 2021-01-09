At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Buys $3,136,000.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. BidaskClub upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

