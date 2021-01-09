Atari Token (ATRI) Price Tops $0.14

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $9.49 million and $57,729.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.09 or 0.04279707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00304854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.