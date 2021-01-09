ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $157.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $498,468.33 and $157.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00446607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 332.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

