ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 37.1% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 89.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $399,086.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00279449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.95 or 0.02809787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012052 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.