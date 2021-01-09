Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

