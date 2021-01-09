ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – BWS Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ATN International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of -241.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ATN International by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

