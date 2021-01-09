Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $634.21

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.21 and traded as high as $668.73. Atrion shares last traded at $666.54, with a volume of 3,285 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atrion by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atrion by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Atrion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

