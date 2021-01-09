Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $169.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,657.36 or 0.99703523 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045002 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

