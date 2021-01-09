Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.74 and last traded at $159.44. Approximately 728,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 804,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Get Avalara alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,023,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.