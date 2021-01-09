Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 213,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

