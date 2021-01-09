Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $149.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

NYSE AVY opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

