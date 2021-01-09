AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $895.00

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 895 ($11.69) and last traded at GBX 887.75 ($11.60), with a volume of 4944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £934.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 841.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 741.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.63%.

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) Company Profile (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

