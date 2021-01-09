Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Up 13%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price was up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 13,714,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 34,147,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

