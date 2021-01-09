AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 413,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 289,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

