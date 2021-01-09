AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.06 ($27.13).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

EPA CS opened at €20.37 ($23.96) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.70.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.