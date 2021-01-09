AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Up 5%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62. 172,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 226,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get AxoGen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $783.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 397,136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.