Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

