Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 20,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZMTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

About Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.