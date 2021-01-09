B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

InterDigital stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

