BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0008

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.11 million and $166,836.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.