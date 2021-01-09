Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

