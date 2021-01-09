Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading Up 0.2%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49. 369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

About Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.