BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 20.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) was down 20.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

About BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

