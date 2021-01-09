Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.03.

Baidu stock traded up $32.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,768,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,743. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

