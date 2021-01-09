Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,298,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after buying an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after buying an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

