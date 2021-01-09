Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $129.81 on Thursday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Balchem by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

